Aiken County Sheriffs Office Car (copy)
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

 Staff Photo by Colin Demarest

Deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect armed with a knife Thursday on Storm Branch Road. 

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office describes the suspect as a white male, wearing blue jeans and a camouflage jacket with hood. He has blue eyes and had a white towel over his face. The search began around 1:47 p.m.

Deputies said he was last seen running toward the woods behind High Power Gas Station on Storm Branch Road. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement in the area or call 803-648-6811. 

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

