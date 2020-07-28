Police in Williston are seeking the public's help in searching for a missing man.
Richard Parnell, last seen in the Lake Drive area of Williston, has been reported as missing, the Williston Police Department reported Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, Parnell has not been found, Chief Rodney Pruitt with the police department said.
Parnell is said to have health issues that are a cause for concern, the police department reports.
Parnell reportedly has a white Mazda 3 bearing a South Carolina tag number: SQR415.
Anyone who knows of Parnell's whereabouts are asked to notify the Williston Police Department at (803) 266-7011.