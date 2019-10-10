Multiple police agencies were unable to find the suspect of the Enmarket armed robbery after a large search in the area of Trolley Line and Vaucluse roads on Thursday afternoon in Aiken.

After a nearly three-hour search, law enforcement presence in the area returned to normal and the suspect remains at large, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety post.

Police named Swiss Tyrone Council, 29, of Aiken as a suspect on Wednesday.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes said the search began after a caller told officers they saw the suspect in the area.

When police arrived and located the suspect, Council ran away.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the Aiken Bloodhound Team and the ATF Rage continued to search Thursday evening for the suspect of an Enmarket armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a camo jumpsuit with a blue towel over his face.

Deputies describe Council as a black male who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Council has previously been identified as a violent offender by ADPS' Safe Communities program.

Council should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Council is asked to contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372 or go online at www.P3intel.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime.

Phone tip: Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Web tip: Go to the Midlands CrimeStoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.