The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from residents in locating the suspect in a shooting on Bonnie Blue Drive.
The incident left a 28-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Deputies responded around 7 p.m. Thursday to Bonnie Blue Drive for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release.
Aiken County EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators reported speaking with a witness at the scene, who identified the suspect as 24-year-old Christopher Shaquaan Williams.
Lachelle Guzman-Smith, 20, originally came forward as a witness and claimed Williams had been involved in a verbal altercation with the victim, the release states. Investigators, however, determined she was involved in the incident by conspiring with Williams to rob the victim.
Williams fled the area prior to deputies arriving, according to a release.
Police arrested Guzman-Smith on Friday afternoon and charged her with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
She was taken to the Aiken County detention center.
The department has also obtained warrants against Williams for the same three charges. He is still at-large and should be considered "armed and dangerous."
Williams is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds, police reported.
Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Williams, is encouraged to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.