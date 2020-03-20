Police in North Augusta are searching for an attempted murder suspect involved in a domestic violence call Friday morning.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a residence within the North Augusta city limits for a domestic violence call with possible shots fired.
Robert Hornsby III, approximately 40 years old, is wanted for attempted murder and left the scene riding a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle, police said.
He was armed with a semi automatic .40 caliber pistol, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with any information about the suspect are asked to notify police immediately.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety can be contacted by calling 803-279-2121.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.