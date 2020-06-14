The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Aiken man suspected in a Saturday night burglary.
Jonathan D. Griffin, 30, is wanted for second degree burglary, trespassing, malicious injury to personal property, first degree harassment and escape.
Griffin was arrested Saturday after an investigation into a burglary on Edisto Road. Griffin, while in custody, was last seen while being evaluated by medical staff at Aiken Regional Medical Centers when he fled the hospital.
Griffin was later spotted Sunday morning around 8:47 am in the area of Cemetery Road in Warrenville. Griffin fled into a wooded area near Simonds Street as responding deputies began their search.
Griffin is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Griffin is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous tips can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
ACSO Mobile App: Downloaded from App Store or Google Play