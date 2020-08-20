Police have responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the Aiken area.
At 5:12 p.m., police dispatch reported a call for a drive-by shooting in the area of Greenville Street, according to police scanner traffic.
Capt. Maryann Burgess with the Aiken Department of Public Safety confirmed that officers are currently in the area taking statements from witnesses.
One witness reported to deputies the shooter was a female driving a gray sedan.
The female suspect reportedly fired several rounds at a residence on Greenville Street and fled the scene, heading toward Abbeville Avenue, according to police scanner traffic.
No injuries have been reported but police are currently in the area searching for the suspect, Burgess said.
Anyone with any information about this shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7740.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.