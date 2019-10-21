Police are responding to a reported armed robbery in Aiken.
An armed robbery was reported at Game Stop on Whiskey Road around 10 a.m. Monday, according to police scanner traffic.
The suspect is described as a black male and was armed with a gun, Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
The armed robbery suspect fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a second suspect, according to police scanner traffic.
Police report the suspect leaving in a light blue sedan, Hayes said.
The suspected vehicle was reportedly heading in the direction behind Target, according to police dispatch.
