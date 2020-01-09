First responders worked a structure fire reported at the Walmart off Whiskey Road on Thursday morning .
According to police scanner traffic around 9:20 a.m. called for structure fire that began in a hair salon inside the store.
Daniel Tomasko said he was waiting to get a hair cut at SmartStyle Hair Salon when smoke began to come out of the ceiling.
As smoke filled the store, customers were asked to evacuate the building as first responders arrived.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call Thursday morning from Walmart about a possible fire in the ceiling of the hair salon housed in the store, Sgt. Brandon Bethman with Public Safety said.
First responders found burning in one of the ductworks to one of the store's air units, Bethman said,
"It's most likely the air conditioning unit turned on and had to get a little bit warmer than it's use to," Bethman said. "Air conditioning units get a lot of dust built up into it when they're not used very often."
The situation is currently under control with no damage inside the store.
Police report no one was harmed and the store should allow customers to reenter once first responders are finished.