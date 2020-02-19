First responders directed traffic around a flipped vehicle on Connector Road in Graniteville on Wednesday afternoon.
The collision occurred near the intersection of Chalk Bed and Connector Road, leaving the vehicle upside down and with severe damage to the front of the car.
Details are limited on what caused the crash however, no injuries have been reported.
The driver of the scene, seen walking on the scene and communicating with police, said she was the only passenger in the vehicle.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.