Richardson's Lake Road in Aiken reopened Monday afternoon after authorities responded to a dam burst.
The dam at the Water's Edge community burst, releasing water from a neighboring pond capable of moving vehicles to another neighboring pond.
"When we first got here, it was a couple of feet above the road," Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the flooding.
No injuries were reported, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office.
Another dam in the neighboring pond at the Wood Valley neighborhood could break due to receiving too much water, Hunt said.
As a precautionary measure, Hunt said about 55 homes from the Wood Valley neighborhood were evacuated.
The Department of Natural Resources also responded, Hunt said.
