Police responded to a crash in North Augusta on Friday involving two cars and a school bus.
The accident occurred on Courtney Drive at Wells Road near West Martintown Road.
At approximately 4 p.m., one car ran a stop sign while traveling up Courtney Drive and hit an SUV which spun into a school bus, Lt. Luke Sherman with North Augusta Public Safety said.
Two people in the SUV were taken to a local hospital, Sherman said.
All the passengers in the school bus and the car that ran the stop sign were not injured, Sherman said.
The driver of the car that ran the stop sign received a traffic citation for disregarding a traffic sign, Sherman said.