Police are responding to a call for shots fired Thursday afternoon off York Street in Aiken.
Police are currently at the 3-Way Food Mart on York Street and Hampton Avenue working the call, Det. Jeremy Hembree with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, said.
Both ADPS and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are on the scene.
NEW: Here’s the scene along York Street in Aiken. Call was for multiple shots fired. People on scene confirm it. The entire parking lot is getting taped off.@matt_enfinger is tracking it from the newsroom.@aikenstandard #sctweets #crime pic.twitter.com/pr2TarWwjb— Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) November 7, 2019
Police have taped off the entire parking lot of 3-Way Food Mart.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information comes available.
Staff reporter Colin Demarest contributed to this article.