Police responded to a reported armed robbery in Aiken on Monday morning.
An armed robbery was reported at GameStop on Whiskey Road around 10 a.m., Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
The suspect is described as a black male and was armed with a gun, Hayes said.
The armed robbery suspect fled the scene in a light blue sedan, Hayes said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 803-642-7620.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Midlands Crime Stoppers by calling 888-274-6372 or by visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
