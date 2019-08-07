Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting on Abbeville Avenue resulting in an injured female Tuesday night.
Public Safety Capt. Martin Sawyer said officers received the call at 10:07 p.m.
The female was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Sawyer said.
It is unclear if the Abbeville Avenue shooting is connected to the shooting that occurred on Laurens Street around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday or if it is related to gang activity that is currently under investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Sawyer said the investigation is still ongoing but has not ruled out either connection.
This is Aiken's fifth reported shooting in just three days.
This is a developing story. The Aiken Standard will update as more information become available.