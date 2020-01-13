A former Aiken County correctional officer was charged after allegedly presenting a firearm to a driver after recklessly driving Friday on Whiskey Road.

Christopher Robert Erikson, 38, of Aiken was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to jail records.

Several officers responded to the area of Aiken Mall Drive on Friday night in reference to a man with a gun, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A victim told police the suspect was driving a Dodge Ram behind her as she turned onto Whiskey Road, according to the report.

The victim reported the suspect was following very closely and then merged into the victim's lane, almost forcing the victim to drive off the road, the report states.

Sheriff's office employee arrested on gun charge An Aiken County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of pointin…

The report states the victim became scared and merged behind the suspect.

The suspect then allegedly kept hitting the brakes and proceeded to merge into the victim's lane again, the victim reported.

The victim's fiance went to meet her after the victim called saying she was afraid to go home, according to the report.

The suspect turned into Outback Steakhouse and the victim and her fiance parked on the opposite side of the parking lot, the report states.

The suspect began leaving the parking lot and the victim and her fiance continued to follow the suspect's vehicle, according to the report.

The suspect then slammed on the brakes, exited the vehicle and shouted "Sheriff's Office, exit your vehicles," the report states.

The victims reported the suspect was wearing a hoodie and presented a firearm, according to the report.

The suspect allegedly had his hand on the firearm while shouting at the two victims, the report states. He was not wearing a uniform at the time of the incident.

The suspect drove off but police later found the suspect at his home.

Erikson admitted to following the vehicle because he thought it was driving recklessly, according to the report.

The suspect told police he arrived at Outback Steakhouse for dinner and felt uncomfortable when he saw the two vehicles follow him into the parking lot, the report states.

Erikson admitted to exiting his vehicle and shouting "Sheriff's Office, exit your vehicle" to the two victims but he reported to police that he never pulled his firearm out but did place his hand on it.

Erikson was employed with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office for five years and was most recently assigned to the detention division.

He was terminated as an employee upon his arrest Sunday morning, according to a news release by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

“Accountability is one of the tenets for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Mike Hunt said in a news release Sunday. "It is inexcusable for any officer to tarnish the badge of this office where it can have a lasting effect on the law-enforcement community.”

The news release further states Erikson was off duty during the incident and the weapon presented was not issued by the sheriff's office.

Erikson turned himself into police Sunday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.

He was released Sunday after being issued a $5,000 bond, according to the detention center.