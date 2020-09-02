A Georgia man was charged on Aug. 25 after his 12-year-old daughter was pulled over by police on Whiskey Road.
Cedric Dayquan Schofield, 33, of Hephzibah, Ga., was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to jail records.
On Aug. 24, an Aiken Department of Public Safety Police officer was patrolling the area of Whiskey Road at 9:56 p.m. and noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, according to an incident report.
The vehicle was traveling over 63 mph in a 40 mph zone, the officer documented in the report. The officer then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle but noticed something odd.
"The vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection of Whiskey and Dougherty, which I thought was strange," police noted in the incident report.
When making contact with the driver, the officer noted the driver looked very young.
The driver provided the officer with her name and date of birth, and told the officer she was only 12 years old.
A 19-year-old female passenger was riding in the vehicle as well, the report states.
The 19-year-old told the officer she was unable to drive because she did not have a valid driver's license.
The juvenile told the officer that she was on the way to the store and "did not know she was driving that fast," the report reads.
She then told the officer her father knew she was driving the vehicle and he was "OK with it."
Officers believe the child was driving from the Talatha Church Road area.
Schofield arrived after being contacted by police and reportedly admitted to letting the juvenile use the vehicle, according to the report.
"Mr. Schofield stated he knew it was wrong and that he should not have let her drive the vehicle," the officer noted in the report. "The juvenile was warned for speeding. I let Mr. Schofield know that his daughter cannot drive at all, and it is dangerous for her to be driving when she does not know how."
The next day Schofield was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He was taken to the Aiken County detention center but was released and was issued a $5,000 bond on Aug. 27.