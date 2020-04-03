Police responded to a pedestrian struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20.
At 12:09 p.m. Friday, police scanner traffic reported a call for a pedestrian struck by an 18-wheeler on I-20 near mile marker four.
According the S.C. Highway Patrol's Real Time Traffic report, the incident happened along I-20 with cross street listed as Palmetto Parkway, near Taylor Pond Road.
Police have cleared the scene and have reopened the westbound lanes of the portion of I-20 where the accident occurred, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Details are limited at this time.
