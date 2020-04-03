Police car (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

Police responded to a pedestrian struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20. 

At 12:09 p.m. Friday, police scanner traffic reported a call for a pedestrian struck by an 18-wheeler on I-20 near mile marker four. 

According the S.C. Highway Patrol's Real Time Traffic report, the incident happened along I-20 with cross street listed as Palmetto Parkway, near Taylor Pond Road.

Police have cleared the scene and have reopened the westbound lanes of the portion of I-20 where the accident occurred, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Details are limited at this time. 

The Aiken Standard will update this article as information comes available. 

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

