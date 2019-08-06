One person was shot near Hahn Village Tuesday evening, officials said on scene.
Police – including the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office – responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m.
Public Safety Capt. Martin Sawyer identified the victim as a white male with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and is in surgery, Sawyer said. It's unclear the how severe his injuries are.
Police are currently talking to witnesses, and this is an active investigation.
