A man's body was discovered with a gunshot wound on Monday by police in Barnwell County.
The body of a black male was found in the power line right of way between Corley Heights Richardson Rd and the Barnwell Plaza, the Barnwell Coroner's Office reports.
The body was discovered by a Barnwell Police Officer while he was doing a follow-up investigation of a missing person.
While the Coroner’s Office does have a presumptive identification, they are not ready to release his name, according to a news release.
An autopsy will be performed as the case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.