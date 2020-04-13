Police car (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
A man's body was discovered with a gunshot wound on Monday by police in Barnwell County. 

The body of a black male was found in the power line right of way between Corley Heights Richardson Rd and the Barnwell Plaza, the Barnwell Coroner's Office reports. 

The body was discovered by a Barnwell Police Officer while he was doing a follow-up investigation of a missing person.

While the Coroner’s Office does have a presumptive identification, they are not ready to release his name, according to a news release. 

An autopsy will be performed as the case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

