First responders received a call Thursday night for a male suspect lighting a cross on fire in Wagener.
At 11 p.m., dispatch reported a call for a cross on fire on Sand Dam Road, according to police scanner traffic.
A complainant reported to deputies his neighbor's roommate arrived at a field on Sand Dam Road riding on a lawn mower with a gas jug, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, identified as a 52-year-old white male, reportedly set the gas jug on fire by a wooden cross in an attempt to set the cross on fire, the report reads.
The field was across the street from a listed victim's residence on Sand Dam Road. The report identifies the victim as a white male.
The complainant, also listed as a white male, reported he observed a fire being set next to his residence and went to his backyard and fired two shots in the air, the report states.
The suspect then reportedly fled the scene. Deputies eventually located the suspect down the road.
The suspect accused the complainant of using racial slurs in addition to starting the fire, according to the report.
No property was damaged and the Wagener Fire Department arrived on scene to put the fire out.
The victim declined prosecution and an incident report was completed for documentation purposes only.
Nothing documented indicates the incident was racially motivated, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office reported.
The incident report states the suspect was using alcohol at the time of the incident.