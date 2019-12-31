Aiken police responded Tuesday to a call of multiple shots fired on Aldrich Street in Crosland Park.

At 1:45 p.m. scanner traffic reported a call for multiple shots fired near the intersection of Croft Avenue and Aldrich Street.

I’m out along Aldrich Street in Aiken for a multiple shots fired call. One neighbor said it was A LOT of shots — “sounded automatic.” Aiken Department of Public Safety (@AikenDPS_SC) is laying down markers now.@aikenstandard #sctweets #crime pic.twitter.com/zWeejEEUwu — Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) December 31, 2019

A house was reportedly hit and suspects fled the scene, according to scanner traffic.

No injuries have been reported, Detective Jeremy Hembree with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

Possible suspects are identified as two young black males who may have fled the scene in a four-door vehicle, Hembree said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.