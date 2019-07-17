The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for an armed robbery suspect Wednesday afternoon following an incident at an ATM at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Pendleton Street in downtown Aiken.
Officers responded to the Wells Fargo ATM around 11 a.m. and met with the victim, who claimed an unknown male armed with a handgun approached and demanded money, said Det. Jeremy Hembree, with Aiken Public Safety.
The suspect's face was reportedly covered and wearing dark clothing, Hembree said. He fled the scene on foot and the victim was not injured.
The Aiken County Bloodhound Tracking Team was called to search for the suspect, but they were unsuccessful, he said.
The scene has been cleared, but the department is still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.