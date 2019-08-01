A local investigation of a possible pornography case involving an Aiken priest revealed a juvenile he communicated with was using an adult app under the guise of being 18 years old, according to a Thursday announcement from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation revealed there was no establishment of probable cause for criminal charges.
According to the ACSO, deputies were notified that Father Raymond Flores, of St. Mary Help of Christians in Aiken, was having an online conversation with a juvenile on the adult social media app "Grindr."
Investigations found that both individuals exchanged photos of their genitals during their conversations.
The juvenile indicated he was of age, 18 years old, when he and Flores began their dialogue and exchanged photos, according to the news release.
Flores, the juvenile, his family and the diocese fully cooperated with investigators, according to the news release.
The investigators presented their findings to the 2nd Circuit Solicitor's Office as well as the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
The family of the juvenile concurred with the findings and expressed that they did not want to pursue any further investigations by the ACSO.
According to a Thursday press release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone accepted Flores from the Diocese of Brooklyn with the knowledge of a report that he had an inappropriate consensual relationship with an adult woman approximately four years earlier.
Guglielmone was advised that Flores attended counseling and that, after an extended period of "prayerful discernment," he recommitted himself to his vow of celibacy, the press release reads.
According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, there has never been any allegation against Flores related to sexual abuse of a minor.
The diocese further said Flores would never have been accepted in the diocese for ministry had there been any such allegations.
"As stated by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office in its press release of this morning, no charges will be brought against Father Flores due to the fact that he had every reason to believe his online communications were with an adult," the press release reads. "Although Father's past conduct is clearly inappropriate for a priest, albeit not unlawful, it is now an internal personnel matter."