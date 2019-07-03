Police are searching for an Aiken man after finding an Aiken woman dead along Highway 191 early Wednesday morning.
Police are looking for Michael Tirrell Means, 37. There is a murder warrant out for his arrest, according to Edgefield County Sheriff's Office Cpl. R.B. Harter.
Means, the corporal said, was last seen driving a silver Kia Soul with South Carolina plates: NFX912.
The body of Yumonica Means, 46, was found near Airport Road on Wednesday, according to Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett.
Both Burnett and Harter said she had been shot. The corporal said Michael Tirrell Means and Yumonica Means knew each other, but their exact relationship is not immediately clear.
A report of a woman lying on the side of the highway was made around 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner, who is still awaiting full autopsy results.
Highway 191 runs roughly north to south and connects the greater Aiken area to Johnston and surrounding towns.
This is a developing story. Check back with the Aiken Standard.