Police are investigating what caused to an infant becoming unresponsive Wednesday at an apartment complex in Aiken.
At 12:15 p.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Pace's Run Apartments in reference to an unresponsive infant.
Officers assisted in providing emergency medical care until EMS arrived. EMS assumed care of the infant, who was transported to a local medical facility.
The circumstances leading to the infant becoming unresponsive are currently under investigation, Detective Jeremy Hembree with ADPS said.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.