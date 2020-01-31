Deputies are seeking information on suspects in two armed robberies that took place Thursday at a Dollar General and Circle K in Aiken County.
Around 2:25 a.m., a strong arm robbery took place at the Circle K located at 2645 Columbia Highway North, according to a news release by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Two male suspects entered the store and approached the counter.
One suspect jumped over the counter, pushed the clerk to the ground and stole money from the register, according to the release.
Both suspects ran from the store in the direction of the interstate.
Both suspects were described as black males, with one wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and a black baseball hat and the other wearing a black/grey hoodie with jeans, the release states.
The Circle K clerk was transported in stable condition to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Around 9:21 p.m. Thursday, a robbery suspect entered the Dollar General located at 2822 Edgefield Highway, brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk, according to the release.
After the suspect was handed the money, he fled the store through the front door, the release states.
Witnesses described the armed suspect as a black male wearing a blue hooded jacket, black pants, white shirt and white shoes.
The suspect was also wearing a mask, according to the release.
Anyone with information on this case or the identity of any suspects, are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous information can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device