The Aiken Department of Public Safety is responding to a shots fired call in the area near a Food Lion grocery store in Aiken.
At approximately 4:14 p.m., dispatch reported a call for shots fired in the area located just off Richland Avenue.
Cars reportedly fled the area before police arrived on the scene, Detective Jeremy Hembree said.
No injuries have been reported and police are currently on scene trying to obtain further details.
Police do not have descriptions of the vehicles or possible suspects at this time but urge anyone with any information about this shooting to contact Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.