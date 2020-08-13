Police rushed to Hahn Village on Thursday evening in response to a call of shots fired near the basketball court.
At 5:46 p.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call for shots fired in the neighborhood.
"A caller heard three shots fired and said a black male leaving in a car is responsible," the dispatcher said according to police scanner radio.
It's currently unclear the model or color of the vehicle.
Several officers arrived on scene and began investigating.
Police appeared to recover three bullet shells located near the basketball court.
An officer on scene confirmed that no one was injured but police are continuing to investigate.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.