Police are investigating a reported rape that occurred over the weekend.
On Aug. 15, police responded to a residence in Crosland Park in Aiken in reference to a sexual assault that occurred at 4:30 a.m., according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who said she had been raped by a male subject.
Although a suspect has not been named, the incident report describes the suspect as a 30-year-old Black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
He reportedly has black hair and brown eyes, the report states.
Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7740.