A man is being treated for a gunshot wound after driving himself to an Augusta hospital Tuesday morning.
The man self-reported to the hospital and claimed to have been shot on Metz Drive in North Augusta on Tuesday morning, Lt. Tim Thornton with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said.
Hospital staff alerted law enforcement and the victim is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police are investigating the incident, Thornton said.
At this time, no other victims have been discovered and no motive has been established.
A suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact NADPS at (803) 441-4271.