A Barnwell death is being investigated as a possible homicide.
A body was discovered at approximately 1:17 p.m. on a dirt path off Harris Road in Barnwell, according to a news release from the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office.
The deceased was identified as Perry J. Kearse, 50, of Barnwell, Lloyd Ward, Barnwell County Coroner said.
It is believed Kearse died from a gunshot wound of the head, according to the release.
The case is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.