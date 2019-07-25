Local police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that led to a man being shot in the face.
Around 2:49 a.m., Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies found a male victim with a single gunshot wound to his face at 1925 Edgefield Highway. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Aiken County EMS, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
A second victim without any injuries also was located.
The two victims were said to be driving in the area of Dallas Circle when their vehicle was shot at, the news release reports.
Investigators discovered there were multiple rounds fired at the vehicle.
There is no description of a suspect at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office statement. This is still an ongoing investigation, and the Sheriff's Office said any further information will be provided as it comes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or submit a phone tip at 1-888-274-6372.
Information can be provided anonymously through www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
A tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the crime.