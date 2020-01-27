At the request of Barnwell County Sheriff Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting following a police standoff Monday in Barnwell County.
Around 1:59 p.m., officers with Barnwell Police Department and SLED agents were at 306 Litchfield Street, Apartment 356 attempting to arrest a wanted fugitive from Allendale County for two counts of attempted murder, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
During the arrest attempt, shots were fired by the suspect at law enforcement who returned fire.
Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and local agencies responded and secured the area.
SLED’s SWAT team arrived on scene where negotiators made efforts to contact the suspect inside the apartment, the release states.
After all attempts failed, around 3:55 p.m. entry was made into the residence, where the suspect was found deceased, according to the release.
This is an ongoing investigation and information will be released when appropriate and available.