The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that has claimed the life of an Aiken man early Tuesday morning.
Kevin Winburn, 45, was pronounced dead at his residence on Wire Road at 12:23 a.m. from at least one gunshot wound, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
Deputies responded to a disturbance with shots fired on 1400 block of Wire Road around 11:24 p.m.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Aiken County EMS responded to the scene where the victim was pronounced deceased, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's office.
Witnesses told deputies that this incident began as a neighbor disturbance which turned physical. Investigators briefly detained an individual involved in the shooting. No charges have been made at this time. This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.