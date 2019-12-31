A Graniteville woman is facing charges relating to an elder abuse case that occurred Dec. 6 at an Aiken memory care center.
Virginia Chavous Bell, 59, of Graniteville was charged with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult and one count of abuse/exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to jail records.
Police responded to Westminster Memory Care facility located on South Centennial Road in reference to elder abuse, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The facility serves patients with Alzheimer’s, dementia or memory loss, according to the Westminster Memory Care's website.
A manager advised police of two incidents that occurred on the nights of Dec. 5 and 6 involving a staff member and two of the residents, according to the report.
Arrest warrants identify the suspect as a caregiver at Westminster Memory Care.
On Dec. 5, the suspect allegedly forcefully shoved one of the victims into a shower wall, according to arrest warrants. The suspect allegedly then struck the victim multiple times with her hand.
A separate warrant states the suspect allegedly forcefully abused a different victim on Dec. 6 by attempting to silence the victim by placing a sock and a urine pad in the victim's mouth.
The suspect then allegedly struck the victim multiple times with her hand while the victim was lying in bed, causing the victim to bleed from the mouth, the warrant states.
The center suspended and later terminated the suspect, current Executive Director Amy Patton said.
"We take every allegation of resident abuse very seriously," Patton said. "We always launch a vigorous and thorough investigation with the appropriate state and local authorities. We think that's the best interest for our residents. In this particular case we did suspend and end up terminating the accused partner and we will continue to do everything we can to protect our residents and ensure a safe and caring environment here at Westminster."
The incident is still under investigation.
Bell was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Tuesday afternoon.
Bell was issued a $5,000 bond, according to the detention center.