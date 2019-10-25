Police are investigating a death in a wooded area near Aiken Golf Club on Friday.
Police were on the scene investigating an incident involving the death of an adult male victim in the Highland Park area, Det. Jeremy Hembree, with Aiken Department of Public Safety, said.
Police are investigating a call of a victim reportedly falling from a tree, Hembree said around noon.
The victim was not an employee with the golf course, Hembree said.
The victim's death is believed to be accidental and no foul play is believed to be involved, Hembree said.
A determination of the cause of death will be made following an autopsy.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.
Staff reporter Colin Demarest contributed to this report.