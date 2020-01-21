The Aiken Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a call for a structure fire and two burglaries in the same Aiken neighborhood Tuesday.
Around 9:50 a.m., police scanner traffic reported a call for a structure fire in a subdivision off Riviera Road.
The homeowner reported the fire was believed to be caused by a burglary, according to scanner traffic.
Marty Sawyer with ADPS confirmed on scene that Public Safety was in the process of investigating the call.
Sawyer said another home across the street from the incident also reported a burglary.
The home appeared to have minimal damage from flames; however, it's unclear the amount of smoke damage has taken place, Sawyer said.
The Aiken Standard will provide more updates as information comes available.