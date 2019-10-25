Police are investigating a death in a wooded area near Aiken Golf Club on Friday.
Police are currently on the scene investigating an incident involving the death of male victim in the Highland Park area, Det. Jeremy Hembree, with Aiken Department of Public Safety, said.
Police are investigating a call of a victim reportedly falling from a tree, Hembree said around noon.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.
Staff reporter Colin Demarest contributed to this report.