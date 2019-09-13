South Aiken High School notified parents Friday morning that the school was working with law enforcement to determine the origins of rumors made on social media.
Principal Sam Fuller sent the following message to parent via email:
"We are aware of rumors on social media and are working in collaboration with our SRO [school resource officer] and additional law enforcement to identify the source of the messages and ensure the safety of all students and staff," Fuller said. "Please know that there is nothing more important to us than the safety of our school."
There were threats made between individuals on social media, said Lt. Jake Mahoney, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, on Friday around lunchtime.
Mahoney said there was no credible threat toward the school or the general population.
Additional law enforcement had a presence at South Aiken High the rest of the school day, and there will be additional law enforcement at the South Aiken football game this evening versus Lexington High School, Mahoney said.
Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communication with Aiken County Public Schools, said it has been the school's regular athletic event security procedure for the last several years to have uniformed law enforcement officers assist with securing the campuses of the county's high schools and will be conducting bag check and metal detector wand searches at Friday's game.
An additional statement sent out to parents by Fuller prohibiting "Getting To Riches", a local music organization, clothing being worn on the school's campus or at Friday evening's football game.
Fuller said the ban is in response to a social media message being investigated by law enforcement related to GTR clothing.
Individuals wearing GTR clothing will not be admitted into Friday's athletic events, Fuller said.
"Thank you for you for your assistance in ensuring that your students are dressed appropriately and that you are aware of what your student posts and likes on social media," Fuller said. "As always, we appreciate your support in ensuring the safety of our school campuses and athletic events."
This is a developing story. The Aiken Standard will update this story as more information becomes available.