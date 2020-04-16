An autopsy has revealed the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound in Barnwell County on Monday.
Isiah L. Thomas, 20, of Boiling Springs Road in Barnwell, was found by police in the power line right of way between Corley Heights Richardson Road and the Barnwell Plaza, the Barnwell Coroner's Office reported.
Thomas was discovered by a Barnwell Police Officer while he was doing a follow-up investigation of a missing person.
The autopsy confirmed that Thomas died of gunshot wounds, the coroner's office reports.
The case remains under investigation.