Investigators have identified one of two suspects from a robbery that occurred at a Circle K in Aiken County last week.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Justin Lamont Green, 36, of West Columbia, charging him with robbery, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Around 2:25 a.m. on Jan. 30, two suspects entered the store located 2645 Columbia Highway North, approached the counter, pushed the clerk to the ground and stole money from the register.
Both of the suspects ran from the store toward the interstate.
Anyone with information on this case or the identity of any suspects are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous information can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.