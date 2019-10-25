Police are investigating a death in a wooded area near Aiken Golf Club on Friday.
Police were on the scene investigating an incident involving the death of an adult male victim in the Highland Park area, Detective Jeremy Hembree, with Aiken Department of Public Safety, said.
The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Vernon P. Seigler, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Police initially responded to a call of a victim reportedly falling from a tree, Hembree said.
Seigler was found hanging upside down by his leg that was caught up in the tree, and it is unknown how he came to be in this position, according to a news release from the coroner. He was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m.
The victim's death is believed to be accidental and no foul play is believed to be involved, Hembree said.
Seigler was not employed by the golf course, Hembree said.
A determination of the cause of death will be made following an autopsy in Newberry.
Staff reporter Colin Demarest contributed to this report.