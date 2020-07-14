Aiken police are encouraging compliance from citizens as the city moves to mandate the wearing of masks .
Aiken City Council passed an emergency ordinance Monday night that requires customers and workers in retail and food service establishments within city limits to wear a mask.
The ordinance requires businesses to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety if patrons fail to comply and is coupled with a trespassing penalty.
A trespassing charge is a misdemeanor according to the S.C. Code of Laws and warrants a fine up to $1,087.50 and/or 30 days in jail.
The mask mandate goes into effect at noon on Friday and ends after 61 days.
Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco, who spoke with council members at Monday’s meeting, is hopeful citizens will comply with the new mandate.
"I think folks typically want to follow the rules," Barranco said Tuesday. "I know there’s folks out there that are opposed to the concern but it’s been passed as an ordinance and now we have the duty to enforce that."
Aiken’s mask mandate mirrors that of a similar ordinance in place in Lexington, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said at Monday’s meeting.
“I’ve talked to their chief several times and they’ve had good compliance,” Barranco said. “There’s been questions that come up and of course we’re going to work through those.”
As similar mandates requiring masks in public areas have been adopted in other cities, questions of the ability to enforce such mandates have been a topic of discussion.
Barranco is confident Aiken’s mandate can be enforced, but educating the public will be a priority.
“I don’t see why it can’t be enforced,” Barranco said. “If a business owner tells you you have to wear a shirt to come into the business and if you don’t wear a shirt, they can tell you to leave. It’s similar to if you don’t wear a mask and the business owner tells you to leave. I really think the goal is just compliance with it, not so much writing a ticket.”
Citizens who witness someone not following the city’s mask ordinance should inform the management or owner of the business they are currently at.
Management should then ask the customer not complying to wear a face mask or leave the place of business.
If the customer fails to comply or leave the premises, Public Safety should be contacted through the department's non-emergency line at 803-642-7620.
If the incident has escalated to an altercation or if threats are being made, calls can be made to 911, Barranco said.
“I know it’s a fluid situation,” Barranco said at Monday's meeting. “Things have evolved very quickly with this and continue to change so the more eyes and ears we have, I think, the better. We’re here to accomplish what the council has set before us with this ordinance."
Exemptions for when face makes will not be required are as follows:
- In outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to retail establishments or food service establishments in which social distancing of at least 6 feet is possible and observed.
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.
- For children under the age of 5.
- For patrons of food service establishments while they are dining.
- In private, individual offices.
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers.
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining goods or services such as the receipt of: dental services, barbering services, beautician services and swimming.
- While doing outdoor physical activity.
- Police officers, firefighters or other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.
- Persons engaged in the repair or maintenance of infrastructure.
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area.