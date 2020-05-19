A former McCormick Correctional Institution cadet was charged with trafficking drugs and providing contraband to a prisoner.
Zatwon Mason Jr., 19, of Johnston, was charged with trafficking cocaine, manufacturing/distribution of marijuana and attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner.
Mason's charges involved trafficking 550 grams of marijuana, 143 grams of cocaine, 10 cell phones, cigarettes, rolling papers and loose tobacco.
He was fired after his arrest, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said.