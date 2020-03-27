Police said they're following leads in a North Augusta armed robbery turned homicide that left one man dead last week.
The incident, which began in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Georgia Avenue in North Augusta, led to the death of Akila Nigel Glover, 34, of Bath.
"As of my conversation with the detectives yesterday, they're still working on leads and still working on putting the pieces of the puzzle together," said Lt. Tim Thornton with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Police said the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. March 20.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office contacted North Augusta Public Safety in reference to an armed robbery and attempted murder at the location.
Witnesses at Waffle House told Public Safety there were several people in a 1999 blue Chevrolet Explorer with a South Carolina tag, according to the report. It's unclear if the vehicle belonged to the suspects.
The vehicle fled the scene, crossed the state line into Augusta and stopped on Riverwatch Parkway to allow an ambulance to pass.
Glover was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thornton said North Augusta Public Safety has not been able to identify any suspects yet, but the investigation is still active.
"Investigators are running down all the leads that they have, which usually translates into we've got some people of interest; and during the process of investigation, we are positioning ourselves to take better action against them once we've established better leverage," Thornton said.
North Augusta Public Safety is the primary agency investigating the homicide but given the combination of jurisdictions, North Augusta will work with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office if needed.
Anyone with information on this case should call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.