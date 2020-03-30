Police cars filled McCormick Street in Aiken while responding to a call of a juvenile being struck by a vehicle.
Around 2:21 p.m. Monday, police received a call regarding a juvenile being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Abbeville Avenue N.W. and McCormick Street N.W., according to police scanner traffic.
The juvenile was traveling south by bicycle on McCormick Street and appeared to fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, causing the juvenile to ride into the patch of a vehicle driving west on Abbeville Avenue, Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
The juvenile was carried by stretcher to an ambulance but sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was deemed not at fault and will not be charged.