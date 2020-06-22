Police responded to a vehicle that drove into a CBD store in Aiken on Monday evening.
Responding officers received a call around 5:06 p.m. for a vehicle that drove through the store located on 152 South Aiken Lane, an Aiken Department of Public Safety officer confirmed on scene.
The store, located just off Whiskey Road, sustained significant damage to its front entrance, leaving glass shattered in front of the building.
Details are limited on what caused the vehicle to drive into the store.
A Public Safety officer on the scene reported the crash was under further investigation.
There were no reported injuries at the time of the crash.