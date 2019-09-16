These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 13-15, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Alicia Nicole Parker Butler, 35 — violation of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Sandy Delena Gaskins, 40 — prisoners/contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
David Benard Merriweather, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brandon Bart Domingue, 33 — unlawful communication bench warrant
Joseph George Anderson, 34 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Jamecia Sharday Lomax, 22 — public disorderly conduct
Michael Shakir Thomas, 18 — assault/attempted murder three counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, hold for South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice
Vinson Lorenzo McManus, 39 — detainer hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Officer
Miguel Antonio Davis, 25 — hold for Pardons and Paroles Georgia
Xavian Olagajuan Holmes, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Michika Shanta Donaldson, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Danny Lamar Young Jr., 38 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams bondsman off bond affidavit
Bridgett Ladashia Dicks, 30 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving under the influence bench warrant
John Adam Stichert, 40 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Solomon Braxton, 48 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Devin Wykie Williams, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kenneth Jerome Buckmon Jr., 29 — contempt/contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Loretta McKinney, 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Alvin Jimmy Patrick Jr., 57 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000
Roosevelt Aykee Walker, 38 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Aaron Nicholas Long, 35 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Austin Dale Fields, 21 — assault and battery third degree two counts
Ricky Lee Galloway Jr., 21 — assault and battery third degree two counts
Tyquan Devon Johnson, 17 — use of vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only unconnected
Kevin Lee Hall, 41 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Edward Junior Johnson, 45 — public disorderly conduct
Willie James Thomas Jr., 29 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, manufacture, distribute, etc. cocaine base first offense
Derek Lewis Burch, 26 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Edward Junior Johnson, 45 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Kenneth Demar McKie, 54 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, assault/attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon two counts
Diane Lee Auman, 50 — domestic violence first degree
Gerald Lee McCarty, 60 — hold for North Carolina Department of Public Safety, hold for the FBI, hold for Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Jessica Brooke Bell Grey, 36 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Devin Shaquille Dunbar Sr., 25 — domestic violence first degree
Pamela Jones Newsome, 63 — assault and battery second degree, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
David Lee Garron Jr., 32 — habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, possession of cocaine second offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Ronnie Calvin Key, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Shamerius Onlik Mack, 18 — assault and battery third degree
Herbert Ronald Bryant Jr., 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Allen Andrian Varela, 25 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, littering not more than 15 pounds
Carlos Tann Brown, 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Earl Stokes Chastagner, 58 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Aaron Tyler Jacobs, 28 — contempt of municipal court no driver’s license
Cole Richard Putnam, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brianna Shardell Wigfall, 22 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Leonard Jerome Valentine, 47 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Robert Tremain West III, 27 — assault and battery second degree
Charles Lawrence White Jr., 35 — habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense
Richard James Taylor, 37 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, domestic violence second degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, use of vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only, assault and battery third degree
David Bernard Richardson, 32 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Sherriel Ann Eddings, 75 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Darryl Maurice Lawrence, 39 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Caleb Lee Snipes, 21 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, violation of beginner permit, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
David Lee Garron, 32 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons
Alvin Jermaine Johnson, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Carlos Antoby Allen, 42 — kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
William Dalton Hurt, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Ronald Hattaway, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office