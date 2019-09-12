Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 11, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jaquan Keshawn Ogletree, 20 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol

D’Marcus Shanchez Stevens, 29 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature

Antonio James Bryant, 20 — assault and battery third degree

Brian Alexander Brown, 40 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, traffic offenses under summary court jurisdiction only, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Christopher James Waller — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Lucia Ojayo Garcia, 38 — driving with no driver’s license

Kenneth Andrew Whitaker Sr., 50 — forgery value less than $10,000

Timothy Leon Charley, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

James Randall Holley Jr., 51 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base

Brandy Nicole Odle, 33 — forgery value less than $10,000

Robert George Mulryan, 47 — hold for McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines

Anthony Eric Herrington, 41 — felony driving under the influence great bodily injury results

Heather Ann Cumbee, 36 — family court failure to appear and pay

Dion Marcus Cook Sr., 53 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant for unlawful carry, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Allison Hutto Ward, 53 — public disorderly conduct

Brandon Bart Domingue, 33 — assault and battery third degree, violation of a restraining order issued in magistrate court, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Dontay Thomas Hay, 24 — family court contempt order failure to pay

Heather Ann Cumbee, 36 — shoplifting bench warrant

Larenzo Anthony Omar, 41 — hold

Christy Eugene Bolen, 60 — assault and battery third degree two counts

Shawn Douglas Wiles, 36 — public disorderly conduct

Tags