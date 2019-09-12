These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 11, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jaquan Keshawn Ogletree, 20 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
D’Marcus Shanchez Stevens, 29 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
Antonio James Bryant, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Brian Alexander Brown, 40 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, traffic offenses under summary court jurisdiction only, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Christopher James Waller — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Lucia Ojayo Garcia, 38 — driving with no driver’s license
Kenneth Andrew Whitaker Sr., 50 — forgery value less than $10,000
Timothy Leon Charley, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
James Randall Holley Jr., 51 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base
Brandy Nicole Odle, 33 — forgery value less than $10,000
Robert George Mulryan, 47 — hold for McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines
Anthony Eric Herrington, 41 — felony driving under the influence great bodily injury results
Heather Ann Cumbee, 36 — family court failure to appear and pay
Dion Marcus Cook Sr., 53 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant for unlawful carry, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Allison Hutto Ward, 53 — public disorderly conduct
Brandon Bart Domingue, 33 — assault and battery third degree, violation of a restraining order issued in magistrate court, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Dontay Thomas Hay, 24 — family court contempt order failure to pay
Heather Ann Cumbee, 36 — shoplifting bench warrant
Larenzo Anthony Omar, 41 — hold
Christy Eugene Bolen, 60 — assault and battery third degree two counts
Shawn Douglas Wiles, 36 — public disorderly conduct